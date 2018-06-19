US/China trade war hots up: telecom industry in the crosshairs

Is it now time to be very afraid of the disruption President Trump’s trade policy threatens to visit on the IT industry, and the telecoms industry in particular? Two things have happened.

Yesterday the US senate voted overwhelmingly to overturn Trump’s original ZTE intervention, (see - Trump reverses ZTE trade ban with a tweet). Then the US president threatened to impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods entering the US - not so much in reaction to the Senate vote (though who knows?) but in crisp response to China’s latest ramping up of its threatened tariff imposition. Tit is definitely following tat.

That ‘personal favour’ Trump extended to President Xi hasn’t turned out the way he’d hoped either, and with Congress standing in the way it looks like ZTE might be back to being a basket case, although with a trade war brewing it seems more likely that the Chinese government will step in and put it on life support while it pursues a component replacement strategy.

Certainly the rhetoric has ratcheted up and the stock markets - especially in China - have ratcheted down.

For instance, in the wake of Trump’s latest tariff salvo, the Chinese Commerce Ministry has declared that the US has “initiated a trade war”, and that it would respond with "comprehensive quantitative and qualitative measures and retaliate forcefully.”

And the consensus view from stock market watchers is that chinese stock markets are so far taking the biggest hammering - Shanghai is down by around 4 per cent and Shenzhen about 6%. US markets are less affected.