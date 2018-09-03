Vodafone progresses work on Broadband Network Gateway

There is much development and interest around Control & User Plane Separation (CUPS) architecture at the moment, which promises to offer improved capabilities for scaling, resilience and efficient IP address use. Whilst separating control plane and user plane functionalities is not exactly new, bringing the concept into the latest cellular architecture standards is providing new impetus to vendor developers and telco customers. For example, 3GPP Rel-14 baked in CUPS to make it a preferred core network feature of EPCs for operators

Vodafone and its network vendor partner Huawei have announced developments in applying CUPS to fixed broadband use cases. Huawei has been developing its cloud-based Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) solution for some time now, and is busy testing it with Vodafone. Phase I testing was performed in December last year and focused on 52 functional tests, while Phase II testing was completed in May this year (with news just released publicly). This second phase of testing was conducted on Vodafone Portugal’s service architecture and included a proof of concept (PoC) that demonstrated internet access and VPN services. It was designed to show how the solution could be used to evolve existing networks and included access, authentication and accounting for home broadband users in various user scenarios.

Vodafone and Huawei utilised virtual network functions (VNFs) as the control plane and added physical network functions (PNFs) as the user plane. The control plane integrates the user management functions of multiple BNGs and shifts their resources to the cloud. This enables the all-important automated service provisioning and network O&M, along with global resource sharing (because it’s cloud-based), elastic capacity scaling, flexible architecture adjustment and network capability exposure.

The cloud-based BNG solution is an implementation of Huawei's Intent-Driven Network (IDN) as it applies to the “cloudification” of network services. IDN – which is also generating a lot of interest from telcos and research groups – decouples legacy networks, as Huawei puts it “into an elastic, reliable bearer layer and an agile service layer”, thereby creating a simpler and more flexible architecture.

Key Quotes:

“Cloud-based BNG is an effective way to improve network resource utilization and shorten time to market for new services,” said João Nascimento, CTO at Vodafone Portugal. “During this round of testing, we were able to verify the feasibility of evolving existing network devices to the cloud.”

“This solution helps operators improve the efficiency of their network operations, reduce O&M costs and smoothly evolve network services to the cloud,” added Jeffrey Gao, President of Huawei's Router & Carrier Ethernet Product line.

Original Press Release:

Vodafone and Huawei Complete the Second Phase of Cloud-based BNG Validation