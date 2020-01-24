Vodafone going it alone as telco leaves Facebook's Libra project

Vodafone has become the latest big name to pull out of Facebook's Libra digital currency project.

Its official reason for walking away is that it wants to prioritise its M-Pesa mobile-money service. Not, it claimed, because of wariness over Libra on the part of lawmakers, which seems to have convinced seven other early Libra backers to ditch it.

"We will continue to monitor the development of the Libra Association and do not rule out the possibility of future co-operation," said a Vodafone spokesperson, in a statement.

We live in an age when a new industry association seems to pop up every month, and when telcos never tire of emphasising the importance of strategic partnering. So it is interesting to see a telco decide it will be better served by going it alone.