Deutsche Telekom achieves “fiber-like” results with mmWave wireless backhaul for 5G

Relying upon a network of interconnected fibre isn’t a viable option for the densification and performance increases expected during full commercial 5G deployment. Instead, operators are going to need a complementary wireless option to meet their backhaul requirements, which is going to mean high-through millimetre wave (mmWave) solutions.

Working with its vendor partner Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom has announced that it has become the first CSP to successfully demonstrate a mmWave link with a data transmission rate of 40Gbit/s in a joint innovation project at the Deutsche Telekom Service Center in Athens. This represents a four-times data throughput improvement over regular 10Gbit/s solutions that are in use today. We can expect to see this figure continue to rise in the coming years.

“A high-performance transport connection will be key to support high data throughput and enhanced customer experience in next-generation networks,” explained Alex Choi, SVP Strategy & Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom. “While fiber is an important part of our portfolio, it is not the only option for backhaul. We have demonstrated fiber-like performance is also possible with wireless backhauling/X-Haul solutions.”

The test also focused on the far more stringent latency requirements of 5G network architectures, and resulted in a performance of less than 100 microseconds, which the two companies say confirms the application of wireless backhaul technologies to meet network-specific latency targets. The live lab trial in Athens was conducted over a hop distance of 1.4 kilometers using millimeter wave E-band spectrum.

