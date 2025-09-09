Aduna adds API muscle in Asia

Ahead of its first global summit, to be held in Dallas this week, network application programming interface (API) aggregator Aduna has struck a number of new partnerships that will broaden its exposure across Asia Pacific.

It is teaming up with Maxis to provide application developers and enterprises in Malaysia with “seamless access to Aduna’s global platform of common network APIs,” stated Aduna, the joint venture between Ericsson and 12 major telcos that became a formal company at the end of July.

“By integrating advanced API solutions with Maxis’s advanced connectivity and network capabilities, businesses can unlock new use cases, reduce time-to-market, and deliver more secure and innovative customer experiences,” noted Aduna in this announcement.

Initial offerings through the Maxis partnership “will focus on high-impact APIs including Number Verification, SIM Swap, KYC Match and Location Verification. These capabilities are critical to combating digital fraud and strengthening online transaction security, particularly for sectors such as financial services, e-commerce and hyperscalers,” added Aduna.

Prateek Pashine, chief enterprise business officer of Maxis, stated: “At Maxis, our mission is to equip businesses with the tools they need to innovate for tomorrow, today. APIs play a critical role in the modern digital economy, and we are committed to leveraging them to unlock greater value for businesses. Through this partnership with Aduna, we can enable the development of more secure, user-centric services backed by seamless access to advanced network APIs.”

Aduna has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SK telink, a subsidiary of SK Telecom, to establish a strategic commercial partnership: The collaboration will “focus on expanding developer access to standardised telecom APIs and advancing industry-wide efforts to accelerate API adoption,” noted the API aggregator in this announcement.

“Through the partnership, Aduna’s unified integration platform will be combined with SK Telecom’s advanced infrastructure and digital expertise, with SK telink spearheading the operator’s API commercialisation strategy,” noted Aduna. “The partnership will initially prioritise high-value security and identity services, including Number Verification, SIM Swap detection and Know Your Customer (KYC), which are critical in preventing fraud, enhancing digital trust and enabling secure digital onboarding across banking, fintech and enterprise sectors. By aligning strengths, the companies will reduce complexity for developers, lower barriers to innovation, and enable enterprises to seamlessly embed connectivity intelligence that will unlock new opportunities across security, fintech, enterprise and digital services,” it added.

In addition, Aduna has brokered a strategic collaboration agreement with Miami-based Business Telecommunications Services (BTS) to “enhance fraud prevention and identity verification services” with an initial focus on “high growth and emerging markets, such as Asia and South America, focusing on SIM Swap detection and Number Verification use cases”.

Andres Proano, chief revenue officer (CRO) at BTS, noted: “Fraud protection and mobile identity are critical challenges for our customers. By combining our award-winning S1 Platform with Aduna’s standardised network API capabilities, we can deliver powerful new services that address pressing needs like SIM Swap Detection and Number Verification, enabling high growth regions.”

The Aduna Global Summit takes place on 10 and 11 September: TelecomTV will be at the event, so look out for coverage of the proceedings.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV