VMO2 taps Zinkworks for AI-enabled mobile network monitoring

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) is to expand its partnership with software innovation company Zinkworks by deploying artificial intelligence (AI) monitoring tools in its mobile network in an effort to prevent network issues.

Zinkworks has been working with Virgin Media for two years to help monitor its fixed broadband network, reducing repair times by more than a third, and cutting the need for engineer visits by 12%.

The operator now plans to extend this capability into key parts of its mobile network, including the radio access network (RAN), core systems and network operations.

The deployment will run on Google Cloud’s platform and uses Gemini and Vertex AI to deliver autonomous actions within VMO2’s network. This comes just days after one of VMO2’s parent companies, Liberty Global, announced an expanded deal with Google Cloud, although the operator said the deals are not connected.

Zinkworks monitors network performance to identify patterns and behaviours that help operators detect and resolve issues sooner, with the goal of anticipating faults before they escalate into service issues. It works with several major telcos, including Vodafone and VMO2, alongside several industry bodies, including the TM Forum and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP).

VMO2’s CTO, Jeanie York, stated: “Greater automation will help us predict and prevent issues, and allow us to better spot and fix problems when they arise, reducing downtime and ensuring customers can trust us to deliver the dependable mobile experience they rely on.”

Paul Madden, CEO of Zinkworks, added: “Mobile operators globally are looking for ways to harness AI at scale, and Virgin Media O2 is at the forefront of this shift. By combining Virgin Media O2’s ambition and our engineering expertise, we are building capabilities that will reduce outages, improve performance and deliver tangible benefits to customers across the UK.”

