MWC26: SK Telecom teams up to offer packaged AI datacentres

BARCELONA – #MWC26 – SK Telecom (SKT) has struck a partnership with Schneider Electric and Supermicro to jointly develop “total solutions” for AI datacentres.

The move highlights one way in which telcos can develop AI-related new business opportunities based on their AI infrastructure know-how.

The three companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here in Barcelona that will see them work together to build a pre-fabricated modular AIDC that integrates AI computing servers with power and cooling infrastructure.

The aim is to shorten construction timelines as infrastructure firms look to meet the demand for more AI compute. The prefabricated AIDCs will also improve cost efficiency, and shorten construction timelines, according to SKT.

Under the agreement, SKT will contribute its AIDC operational expertise, Supermicro will provide high-performance GPU-optimised servers tailored to AI workloads, and Schneider Electric will deliver advanced mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) infrastructure capabilities to support large-scale AI deployments.

SKT’s experience comes in part from having played a key role in the development of the SK AI Data Center Ulsan facility, which will be the foundational cloud infrastructure facility of an Amazon Web Services (AWS) ‘AI zone’ as well as a key part of SK Telecom’s AI infrastructure superhighway plans.

“Through collaboration with global leaders in the AIDC business, we are advancing a total solution based on a pre-fabricated modular model,” said Ha Min-yong, head of SK Telecom’s AIDC Business. “Building on this initiative, we aim to proactively address the AIDC deployment needs of global hyperscalers while further strengthening our cost competitiveness.”

- James Pearce, Contributing Editor, TelecomTV