DT, Google Cloud expand agentic AI collaboration with MINDR

Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud have followed up their joint development of the already deployed RAN Guardian agentic AI tool with a new broader automated network management tool, MINDR (Multi-Agentic Intelligent Network Diagnostics & Remediation).

The new launch builds on the initial successful deployment of RAN Guardian, which was announced a year ago, in DT’s network in Germany. According to the telco, the AI agent has identified 237,000 events so far during 2026 and “has reduced the time needed to manage major events from hours to around a minute, a more than 95% improvement”. Based on that experience, RAN Guardian is being rolled out across Deutsche Telekom’s European national companies, starting with those in the Czech Republic and Croatia.

That’s great, but telco networks are more than just a radio access network. So now the partners have broadened their agentic AI scope to “enable autonomous diagnostics and operations across complex, multi-domain telecommunications networks,” noted DT, as MINDR “applies the same agentic principles at the service level across the entire network – including the RAN, transport and core domains,” it added.

According to the operator, “MINDR shifts network operations from reactive troubleshooting to predictive, service-driven automation across the end-to-end network – detecting, diagnosing and resolving issues before the customer experience is affected.“

Developed using Google Cloud’s Autonomous Network Operations framework, and built with Google Gemini models on Vertex AI, the hyperscaler’s AI development platform, “MINDR correlates signals end-to-end across network domains to proactively identify service-impacting issues and support autonomous, explainable remediation,” according to DT.

MINDR operates as a collaborative multi-agent system and DT noted that it “intends to utilise the A2A (agent-to-agent) protocol for agent coordination,” though it added that this would be “subject to its availability”, which suggests there might be instances where A2A could not be used (we have asked about this and will update this article with any responses).

The individual “specialised agents collect and correlate network data, build a real-time, end-to-end view of service performance, and support root-cause analysis and controlled remediation across domains. By automating detection and correlation and enabling explainable AI-driven actions, MINDR helps reduce operational complexity, accelerate response times, and minimises service disruption.”

If it works as promised, that would mark a major step forward in AI-native network operations and deliver the kind of automation that would transform a telco’s back office. As you’d expect, MINDR has been tested and verified by Deutsche Telekom, which has plans to deploy it later this year.

Abdu Mudesir, board member for product & technology at Deutsche Telekom, stated: “With the RAN Guardian Agent, we demonstrated how agentic AI can enhance network operations to consistently deliver the highest quality of experience for our customers. MINDR extends AI-driven intelligence from individual network domains to an end-to-end service approach, enabling us to proactively diagnose and resolve issues before any customer impact. It represents another significant step toward autonomous, self-healing networks.”

Muninder Sambi, VP of product and supply chain at Google Cloud, added: “The path to a fully autonomous, self-healing network is not just a vision – it is being realised today through our expanded strategic AI partnership with Deutsche Telekom. MINDR, built with Google’s Gemini models, is the next critical evolution, by leveraging AI for end-to-end service intelligence across the entire network, providing a highly resilient infrastructure and helping ensure every customer receives a superior, hyper-relevant experience.”

Sambi and Ahmed Hafez, senior VP of network strategy and data and AI in networks at Deutsche Telekom, will dig deeper into the development and potential of MINDR during an MWC26 discussion, hosted by TelecomTV, on 3 March at 13:00 CET. The session will be live streamed or, if you’re at MWC, you can watch it live on the Deutsche Telekom booth in Hall 3.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV