Bell Canada adds ‘AI relevance’ to its sovereign pitch

Bell Canada is to integrate the AI-Relevance Platform developed by Montréal-based Coveo into Bell AI Fabric, the telco’s “full-stack AI offering”, as part of a “strategic sovereign AI partnership to accelerate the modernisation of digital services for Canadian federal and provincial governments and regulated industries,” the companies have announced.

The aim of the partners is to “deliver secure, compliant and scalable AI solutions to help organisations modernise citizen services, enhance workforce productivity and unlock the full value of their data – while keeping sensitive information, data and AI operations within Canada, under Canadian law.”

According to Bell Canada, Coveo’s platform uses advanced semantic search, machine learning, generative AI and contextual relevance to “unify enterprise data and deliver secure, real-time insights across digital and agentic channels,” which in turn supports “improved citizen engagement, faster self-service case resolution, reduced operational complexity and greater employee empowerment – key priorities in the digital evolution of Canada’s government and regulated industries.”

John Watson, group president of Bell Canada’s AI and Ateko (technology services) units, stated: “Canada has a responsibility and opportunity to lead in sovereign AI. Through our strategic partnership with Coveo, we are strengthening a made-in-Canada AI ecosystem that combines our secure national infrastructure and Bell AI Fabric with Coveo’s world-class, internationally recognised AI-Relevance platform. As partners, we will help governments and enterprises modernise mission-critical services while ensuring Canadian data and AI computing remains secure, governed and under Canadian control.”

Bell Canada has been racking up a roll call of domestic partners for its AI plans, in the hope that will give it extra credibility to its sovereign AI services, since it unveiled its Bell AI Fabric strategy in May 2025. Having already hooked up with Canadian large language model (LLM) developer Cohere, in August 2025 Bell turned to Buzz High Performance Computing (HPC), a subsidiary of Vancouver-based Hive Digital Technologies, for the Nvidia-based tech stack that will underpin its Bell AI Fabric strategy.

More recently, the Canadian telco teamed up with Hypertec, a cloud services provider and datacentre operator, to “pursue opportunities in delivering end-to-end sovereign AI infrastructure built, hosted and operated in Canada.” That partnership will result in the combination of “Hypertec’s Canadian-built GPU infrastructure, including advanced Nvidia-based AI systems manufactured through its domestic supply chain, with Bell AI Fabric,” noted the operator in this announcement.

The telco also teamed up with SAP Canada to “jointly deliver a comprehensive Canadian‑operated cloud solution designed to meet high standards of data protection and strengthen Canada’s digital sovereignty.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV