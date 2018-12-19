Where are they now? Blippar's journey ends in car crash

Blippar started out as a marketing agency persuading big and instantly recognisable brands to place AR advertising, in the form of paper'/plastic stickers, (that Blippar was pleased to call "Blipps") on magazines and products such as cereal packages and canned drinks. Consumers could use a mobile handset to scan the Blipp to see it come to 3D AR life and gain access to games and offers.

The technology worked well but, in the end a push advert is still just a push advert, albeit a novel one - and the trouble with novelties is that the novelty soon wears off (anyone remember tamagotchis?). Once a consumer had tried a Blipp, say on a can of pop, and found that it was, basically, just more branding, there was no incentive to Blipp the thing again so the number of repeat Blipps quickly diminished to the point of invisibility.

As reality dawned Blippar 'pivoted' to a new stance and business model, dumped the Blipp stickers and adapted its technology so that content could be unlocked and made visible by any designated physical object via what the company referred to as "computer vision". It also added information-based content (such as visual-based search that provided the name and genera of an animal, bird or plant, or the make and model of a vehicle) to its dwindling ad-based content. In so doing Blippar placed itself in head-to-head competition with Google.

There could only be one winner, and it wasn't Blippar. So the company pivoted again, and launched "Halos", a feature based on facial recognition technology that allowed users to scan their face into an app and customise a variety of thought and dialogue bubbles magically floating around their on-screen phizzog by adding a few bon mots indicating their current mood or whatever they might be thinking about at that moment. Compelling eh? No, you're quite right, it wasn't. The entire ephemeral premise was based on friends using the Halo app continually and together as a group, and they didn't. It was a flop and so Blippar pivoted again.

This time it went into spaces and mapping. Last year its AR City app allowed users to find their way around 300 cities via their smartphone camera. According to Blippar the company's "computer vision" technology was considerably more accurate than GPS and in August this year, in what turned out to be a last throw of the dice, the company launched what it called its "Hyper-Accurate Indoor Visual Positioning System" designed for use in venues such as airports, shopping malls, and stadiums.

With it Blippar hoped to attract the sort of big name brands that it first targeted with its Blipp stickers. That didn't work either. The trouble with with a company repeatedly "pivoting" itself around a central point is that it eventually screws itself into the ground.

Blippar was one of the best-funded British start-ups, having raised over $150 million but it burned through some $3 million a month casting around for a viable business model. It lost at least $44 million in 2017 and in the end investors, or one particular investor, Khazanah Nasional, had had enough of throwing good money after bad, declined Blippar's emergency funding request for $5 million and forced the company into administration.