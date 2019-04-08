Ten days that didn't shake the world

It's enough to make a cat laugh. Less than two weeks ago, Google, with all it's usual fanfare, announced the setting up of a global "independent" advisory panel with the remit "to help advance the responsible development of AI" and to examine and monitor the company's "ethics" in that regard (cue first belly laugh, folks).

Last Friday (April 5) less than two weeks after it was launched, and with considerable less ballyhoo and BS, it was unceremoniously shut down (cue for knowing sniggers all round). Yes, the Advanced Technology External Advisory Council (ATEAC) is now defunct.

Google's self-serving PR exercise has blown up in its face, (hardly the first time that Google has dropped a goolie) and the company has long been and continues to be criticised, from both outside and, increasingly vociferously, from inside the company, in regard to how it intends to use emerging technologies.

Currently the focus is very much on concerns about AI, automation, autonomous systems and facial recognition (of which more later). And with Google beginning to worry that demands from within the US and many other parts of the world that it should be investigated, regulated and perhaps even broken up, the company is making much of listening to public concerns about its monolithic and overbearing global presence - and one way to deflect some criticism is eye-catching little initiatives such as the ATEAC.

Before setting up the advisory body, Google published a testament of AI "principles" that it promised to follow and abide by. Among the assurances and guarantees made were that the Cookie Monster would be "accountable to people" and "socially beneficial" (cue a full gale of derisive hooting).

And so, with due pomp and circumstance, on March 26 the formation and commissioning of the panel was announced at an event at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The company said the eight-member ATEAC would convene to "consider some of Google's most complex challenges" with an inaugural meeting in April and then meet again a further three times over the remaining course of 2019. Except that it won't because (with apologies to John Cleese), is now an ex-panel, it is no more, it has ceased to be - and all before it did a bleedin' thing.

The members of the ATEAC panel were Alessandro Acquisti, Professor of Information Technology and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the US; Bubacarr Bah, a Gambian-born mathematician who is the Chair of Data Science at the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences and a Professor at Stellenbosch University in South Africa; William Burns, a former US deputy Secretary of State and US ambassador to Russia and Joanna Bryson, the US-born Professor of Computing Science at Bath University in England.

The others were Luciano Floridi, Professor of Philosophy and Ethics of Information at the University of Oxford; Dyan Gibbens, the CEO of Trumbull Unmanned (as in unmanned aircraft), Kay Coles James, the president of the Heritage Foundation think-tank and research house in the US and De Kai, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.