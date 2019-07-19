NEC's autonomous backhoe: connecting robotics to the tough stuff

Easy autonomy compatibility

This system enables backhoes to be operated through a general-purpose remote control, the surrogate, developed jointly by OBAYASHI and TAIYU. The surrogate is attached to the control levers of a backhoe and is compatible with any manufacturer or model. Therefore, the autonomous backhoe operation system can be mounted on any commercially available backhoe, regardless of the type of the system. Since automatic operation and remote control can be easily implemented or removed, it is possible to quickly and flexibly respond to sudden events or complicated operations that require manual control as well.

Integrated control system that saves labour

The autonomous backhoe operation system is managed by a networked control system that integrates and controls a large number of sensors for recognizing the conditions of work areas and construction machinery. Therefore, it is possible for the administrator to remotely check and manage large amounts of information from multiple viewpoints. In the future, 5G next-generation communications will enable faster, larger-capacity, and lower-delay communication, allowing multiple types of construction machinery to operate autonomously at the same time, helping to further improve productivity and labor savings.



Going forward, OBAYASHI will promote the development of next-generation construction production systems capable of realizing high-productivity and high-safety even with few technicians; NEC will leverage the results of this collaboration to develop solutions that can be used to improve the efficiency and safety of construction work; and TAIYU aims to promote the expansion of remote and autonomous operations for a wide range of construction equipment through the training of skilled operators, development of surrogates and other innovative new technologies.