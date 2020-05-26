How Orange puts AI to good use in its network operations Pt. 1

Like many network operators, Orange has long been talking up the potential ways in which artificial intelligence (AI) can be put to good use, but now the French giant, which identified AI-enabled innovation as one of the four ambitions of its Engage 2025 strategy, has provided an update on exactly how it is able to better manage and monitor its networks and services to good effect.

AI is often associated with the development of virtual assistants, or chatbots, in the telecom sector, but it is increasingly being used to enable operators to run their networks more efficiently, to save opex and, in turn, provide a better service to customers.

During an online briefing for industry analysts and media, Steve Jarrett, SVP of Data and AI, and Emmanuel Lugagne-Delpon, SVP at Orange Labs Networks, outlined examples of how Orange has improved its network operations using AI tools. They also explained how the operator believes AI can enable it to build smarter networks, improve operational efficiency, and transform the way it interacts with its customers, as well as improve the experience of those customers, all while sticking to “responsible and sustainable” AI guidelines.

In this first of a two-part article, we look at how Orange has been using AI in three specific use cases: to reduce mobile capex; deal with voice traffic fraud; and reduce FTTH opex.