With UK local exchanges lined up for the axe, concerns are raised, suspicions voiced

As was only to be expected, BT’s altnet competitors are worried about what this huge and far-reaching plan will mean for them. Now the industry support group representing Openreach’s customers, the Independent Networks Cooperative Association (INCA), has published its response to BT’s consultation exercise on the exchange closure trials and has set out a series of recommendations to mitigate the potential impact of them. INCA wants the UK regulator, Ofcom, to establish and oversee the framework of the consultation and broaden its scope to ensure that BT cannot ride roughshod through the process to the detriment of the INCA membership.

INCA says, “Whilst that may be reasonable in order for Openreach to start the exchange closure process, it leaves open a very large number of issues that are material to Openreach customers. INCA members are building new fibre networks using Openreach products including (but not limited to) Physical Infrastructure Access, Ethernet Access, Direct Optical Spectrum Access, Interexchange Dark Fibre and space and power at exchange sites (co-location). All of those products (and others) will be impacted by the exchange closure programme as we understand that they will be withdrawn from the exchanges to be closed and will certainly cause very material disruption to Openreach’s customers, on which millions of UK citizens will be relying on their broadband connection by the time the closures take place.” (See British broadband: A market close to boiling point or still bubbling under?)

INCA adds that the consultation is too narrow and that Openreach needs to “embrace a much wider conversation with its customers on how any necessary and objectively justified network changes can be implemented in a manner that leaves Openreach’s customers and their customers able to make informed investment and switching decisions.”

It complains that “the consultation states that all services provided from exchanges to be closed will be discontinued and that, effectively, it is up to Openreach’s customers (given notification) to shoulder the burden of rearranging their networks at their own cost (except where Openreach has specific contractual obligations to cover costs for its customers, which is extremely limited).”

Thus, INCA calls on Openreach urgently to engage with its service provider customers to gain an appreciation of the impact the full exchange closures will have because the programme will almost inevitably affect all telecoms providers in the UK that use any Openreach services. It says, “A systematic and comprehensive impact assessment is necessary.”

Then comes the sting in the tail. The INCA response says “Openreach is in many instances a reluctant supplier of the relevant services, it is not clear to INCA that Openreach’s incentives are that close-aligned with those of its customers and it is therefore critical that Openreach undertakes a transparent process to assess customer needs and levels of demand and shares with its customers how it plans to meet those needs and that demand. INCA considers that it is inappropriate that Openreach develops advanced plans for replacement products and pricing structures internally before sharing those with its customers. INCA understands and accepts Openreach’s need and right to recover its efficiently incurred costs in providing regulated access, but the specification of the products and the pricing structure for those products should be developed in consultation with those who will be using them.”

Sounds fair enough, doesn’t it? We should remember when LLU finally began, in the face of considerable resistance on the part of BT, it wasn’t long before the stories emerged about the telco’s competitors being unable to co-locate their equipment in exchanges because: a) the exchange had been-flooded and the carpets were wet; b) It was locked and no-one could find the keys; and c) It’s just a little exchange way out in the county and we don’t have the maps so we don’t know where it is.

And, by the way, all three of these lame excuses are true. Sound ludicrous? Just ask anyone who has been in the altnet community for any length of time...

It is greatly to be hoped that this time around Openreach will be fully transparent and open about its plans, will listen to the altnets' legitimate concerns and come to a negotiated settlement. INCA, at least, is not going to let up and allow its members to be ridden roughshod.