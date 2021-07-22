Six months in, Biden faces a tricky choice in deciding on a new FCC chairperson

It’s six months now since Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th US President and he and his administration have been very busy ever since changing the hectoring, egocentric tone of the Trump years, attempting to heal deep national political and social divisions and passing the landmark coronavirus relief bill. However, his massive, trillion dollar American Rescue plan. part of which is to modernise the nation’s ageing and battered infrastructure, which ranges from pot-holed rural highways to the far-too-many far-too-slow lanes on the digital superhighway, has been split in two by Republican opposition and they are all but blocked.

Given that political reality, it seems strange that the vacancy for the permanent chairperson of the five-person Board of Commissioners of the US comms regulator, the Federal Communication Commission (FCC), which is within the purview of the president, remains unfilled a full half year into Biden’s tenure. It is the norm for a president, of either political persuasion, to appoint a chairperson from his or her own party, thus ensuring a compliant majority on the FCC board that will vote in accordance with the tactics and strategies of the administration. Under Trump, the FCC had a 3 to 2 Republican majority.

Since the last chairman, Ajit Pai, a Trump appointee with very close links to America’s big, powerful, rich and long-established telcos, left when the ex-president flew away to Mar-a-Lago, FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has been acting chairperson and is widely regarded as being extremely good at the job. Nonetheless, Joe Biden has not yet confirmed her permanent appointment to the post and people (in the administration as well as those without it) are beginning to ask why. The reason is that it’s a particularly hot political potato.

The Board of Commissioners currently comprises four members, but there should be five. Commissioners are allowed to extend their tenure until the appointment of their replacements but the constitution of the FCC states that they may not continue in post beyond the end of the next session of Congress following the expiration of their period as a Commissioner.

In practice, this means Commissioners can stay on for between one year and one and a half years beyond their official expiration of tenure dates but only if no replacement is appointed in the meantime. However, and in any event, the extension of time in post ends on the date the US Congress adjourns its annual session. This is no later than noon on 3rd January in any given year. So time’s passing and Ms. Rosenworcel must either be named as FCC Chair or quit her post in Sentinel Square by the New Year at the latest.

Jessica Rosenworcel is a Democrat and resident of the North-Eastern state of Connecticut. Her tenure expired on June 2020 but has been extended until January 3, 2022, at the latest. Commissioner Geoffrey Starks is a Democrat from Kansas whose term expires on January 3, 2024. Brendan Carr is a Republican from Virginia and his term expires on January 3, 2025. Nathan Simington, is a Republican and also from Virginia whose term expires on January 3, 2026. The post of the fifth Commissioner remains vacant.