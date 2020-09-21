Olaf Swantee gives the lowdown on Community Fibre

Olaf Swantee, the recently-appointed Executive Chairman of UK alternative FTTx network operator Community Fibre, discusses the company's recent funding, its strategy, its relationship with Huawei, the importance of high-speed fixed broadband services, his hot and cold beverage preferences and his favourite film of all time. Swantee, who is well known for his time as the CEO of UK mobile operator EE (now part of BT) and Swiss operator Sunrise, came on board in July 2020 when private equity firm Warburg Pincus and DTCP took a controlling stake in the broadband services specialist.

Recorded September 2020 using TelecomTV’s Smart Studio service.