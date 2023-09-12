Huawei still reigns over growing telecom equipment sector

Huawei is still by far the largest telecom equipment vendor in a global sector that managed to grow in value over the first half of this year despite a significant decline in spending by North American operators, according to research firm Dell’Oro Group.

The analyst firm tracks spending in six telecom networking technology categories – broadband access, microwave transport, optical transport, mobile core network (MCN), radio access network (RAN), and service provider router and switch. Together, the spending in these categories comprises the global telecom equipment sector (as defined by Dell’Oro – every analyst house has its own way of looking at the overall market).

According to the Dell’Oro team, the revenues generated during the first half of 2023 by the vendors in those equipment categories was 2% greater than in the first six months of 2022, even though network operator investments in North America dipped dramatically, something that was reflected in the most recent financial reports from both Ericsson and Nokia – see Ericsson, Nokia suffer from capex crunch.

“After five years of expansion, during which the North America region advanced by around 50%, the pendulum swung toward the negative in the first half,” noted the Dell’Oro team in this announcement. “The decline in North America was anticipated, but the pace of the contraction was slightly faster than expected. Alongside more challenging 5G comparisons and inventory corrections affecting some technology segments, North American broadband access equipment spending dropped to its lowest levels in nearly two years in the second quarter,” it added.

Fortunately, spending was up in the other regions, as the chart below shows. “Worldwide telecom equipment revenues, excluding North America, increased by 7% in the first half, supporting the thesis that the telecom equipment market remains robust outside of the US,” noted the Dell’Oro team.