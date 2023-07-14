Ericsson, Nokia suffer from capex crunch

The capex crunch has hit Ericsson particularly hard in what is usually its largest geographic market, North America, where network operators have been spending a lot less this year – as the map above shows, year-on-year second-quarter sales in North America slumped by 42% to SEK14.4bn ($1.4bn). As a result, it is no longer the vendor’s largest market – that is now Europe and Latin America (which the company treats as a single regional sector), where organic sales dipped by a lot less, just 3%, to total SEK16bn ($1.56bn).

The one shining light for Ericsson is in India, where Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have been investing billions to rapidly roll out nationwide 5G networks (for which they had no inventory stockpiles). Sales in the South East Asia, Oceania and India region rocketed by 71% year on year to SEK13.8bn ($1.35bn).

There is a slight downside to that, though, as profit margins on sales in the early part of network rollout phases, and also in India in general, are lower than average, so the hike in sales in India has, along with many other factors, put pressure on Ericsson’s margins, so much so that the vendor reported a small operating loss of SEK300m ($29m) for the quarter compared with an operating profit of SEK7.3bn ($714m) in the same period a year ago.

Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm noted the company is encountering “challenging conditions” and cited the “inventory adjustments” that network operators are making on multiple occasions during the vendor’s earnings presentation early Friday, but claimed the vendor “delivered a solid quarter” that met with expectations. Investors didn’t agree – Ericsson’s share price took a 7.8% hit on the Stockholm exchange to drop to SEK54.02, meaning the stock has lost almost 14% of its value this calendar year.

It’s a similar tale for Ericsson’s main global mobile networks rival, Nokia, which today lowered its sales expectations for the full year and saw its share price crash by 8.6% to €3.57 on the Helsinki exchange.

The company, which is set to publish its second-quarter earnings report on 20 July, stated that its full year revenues are now expected to be in the range of €23.2bn to €24.6bn – previously it had expected sales in the range of €24.6bn to €26.2bn). In addition, it has reduced the upper end of its expected operating margin rate to 13% from 14%.

Inventory featured strongly in Nokia’s explanation of its expected shortfall.

“The weaker demand outlook in the second half [of the year] is due to both the macro-economic environment and customers’ inventory digestion. Customer spending plans are increasingly impacted by high inflation and rising interest rates along with some projects now slipping to 2024 – notably in North America. There is also inventory normalisation happening at customers after the supply chain challenges of the past two years,” the company noted in its statement.

The extra bad news for the market is that it’s not just mobile network investment that is being cut just now: Nokia, which has a broader portfolio than Ericsson, noted that the reduction in sales will hit not only its Mobile Networks division but also its Network Infrastructure division, which is home to its fixed broadband, optical and service provider routing product lines. This does not bode well for a lot of other equipment vendors and many other companies will be anxious to get further details when Nokia delivers its full second-quarter report next week.

But the telcos can’t rely on their inventory stockpiles for ever, and need to keep investing in their networks to deliver the quality of service that users now expect and demand, right?

That’s the line that Ericsson CEO Ekholm is pushing, though quite when the telcos might release their purse strings again is uncertain, he noted on today’s earnings call.

“It’s important to single out that the fundamental driver of network capex is continued data traffic growth, and we see that 5G really continues to grow very fast – we currently forecast 5G subscriptions to be about 1.5 billion by the end of 2023 and reach 4.6 billion by 2028,” noted Ekholm as he concluded his earnings call roundup of Ericsson’s current predicament and its view of how the market is shaping up.

“We also see that the data traffic in the network continues to grow. And we are also starting to see new types of use cases [such as] fixed wireless access, and we’re also starting to see enterprise use cases. So data traffic is growing, and with the operators’ desire to meet… users’ expectations for network quality,” they will need to start investing again in their networks.

But there are other capex drivers too, he noted: The telcos need to improve energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprints and that can’t be done with legacy network infrastructure. In addition, while there have been significant investments in 5G networks already, there’s a long way to go before operators have the infrastructure in place to take advantage of the high-speed mid-band spectrum in which they have also invested heavily. According to Ekholm, “three quarters of all base stations outside of China are not yet updated with 5G mid-band. So this, in combination with the migration to 5G standalone, will continue to drive investments in 5G networks around the world, so we are confident the market will recover… of course, the exact timing of the recovery is in the hands of our customers. But we are encouraged by the discussions we’ve had with several customers where we see a recognition of the need to strengthen capacity in the network. That said, we expect a gradual recovery late in 2023 and then an improvement in 2024. When that happens, Ericsson is really well positioned,” stated the CEO confidently.

A lot of people will be hoping he’s right.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV