BT to cut up to 55,000 jobs in AI-enabled efficiency drive

BT “will be a beneficiary of AI unequivocally, because we’re a volume business. We’ve got 30 million customers, we’ve got lots of people, we’ve got lots of activities, and AI can help us do that more efficiently. [BT] has filed more AI patents than any other UK-based company… we’re not [using] it everywhere and we’re being very thoughtful” about how AI is used, said Jansen, noting that it already has a customer care chatbot called Amy that is delivering positive customer care results.

“And on the network side, the dark NOC [network operating centre] already exists, with no people… and network planning can be done automatically with AI in a way that couldn’t happen two or three years ago,” added the CEO. He noted that tasks such as network planning and network traffic management and analysis, all of which are currently “people-intensive”, will be automated, adding “we’ve got AI and all the data that can help create self-healing networks. So we’re going to be a massive beneficiary [in terms of AI’s impact on] efficiency and cost, which is why we know we won’t need all these roles in the future. My plan is to manage it really professionally, really carefully, and take great care of our people, so we don’t have to do mass restructurings and compulsory [cuts] because we [will have] attrition, reskilling, and plenty of time to do that over the next five to seven years – we’ve been taking out roles at about 5,000 a year already,” noted the CEO, but that process has had no impact the overall number because of the additional contractors and staff needed to build out the fibre and 5G networks.

“AI will help us enormously [to] be more efficient and deliver things for our customers in a more seamless way. And there’s another opportunity – the new services and products that might come from artificial intelligence, specifically generative AI and large language model AI, which we all know has enormous potential… We’ve got a few ideas, but it’s very early days and that needs to be treated with great care and that’s what we’re doing,” added Jansen.

While the total number of roles to be cut is large and shocking, it’s hard to imagine how this could come as a major surprise to BT’s staff and contractors, and the industry in general, as even over a six- to seven-year period, a potential cut of up to 42% of the workforce is sobering, to say the least.

“As BT targets annual cost savings of £3bn per year by the end of 2025, a major job cull was on the cards,” noted CCS Insight director of consumer and connectivity, Kester Mann. “But the depth of the redundancies has shocked the sector. This brutal move, just days after Vodafone confirmed 11,000 job losses, reflects consistent underperformance by telecom operators, despite continued strong demand for its services. BT has struggled as much as anyone: Its share price is down around 40% since Philip Jansen took the helm in February 2019. The CEO, whose own position has reportedly been under threat, will expect the [cuts] to hasten BT’s migration to a much more lean, simple and efficient organisation,” added Mann.

Indeed, the CEO will want the cuts to speed up the move to a more agile operation, but it’s not a decision that has been made in haste and concocted at short notice, Jansen pointed out. The CEO said talks have been ongoing with the two major unions that represent BT staff, the CWU (Communication Workers Union) and Prospect, and that “we’ve been talking to the unions throughout this whole process” and will work with them on “the transformation and reengineering and modernising of BT.”

The CWU’s response to BT’s announcement was measured, with the union noting that the news came as “no surprise”. “The introduction of new technologies across the company, along with the completion of the fibre infrastructure build replacing the copper network, was always going to result in less labour costs for the company in the coming years.”

But, as you’d expect, there’s a but… “However, we have made it categorically clear to BT that we want to retain as many direct labour jobs as possible and that any reduction should come from sub-contractors in the first instance and natural attrition. We have also stated that it’s imperative that we should be in the room discussing and shaping the new skills required of the workforce as they move to a more digital network to ensure our members have a stable, secure career within BT well into the future, to which the company has agreed ongoing discussions with the CWU on these matters.”

Prospect seemed a bit more surprised. The union is “deeply concerned by the scale of these cuts. Announcing such a huge reduction in this way will be very unsettling for workers who did so much to keep the country connected during the pandemic. As a union, we want to see the details behind this announcement in order to understand how it will impact upon members and have demanded an urgent meeting with the chief executive,” stated Prospect’s national secretary, John Ferrett.

“We have always opposed compulsory redundancies in BT… [Prospect] has been able to ensure over the years that any reductions have been achieved on a voluntary basis. Prospect has a partnership agreement with BT which governs how the company and the union manage change in the organisation. We will be ensuring that the partnership agreement is fully adhered to during any consultations with BT over job reductions.”

Delivering the numbers

The job cuts announcement will dominate headlines, naturally, but Jansen was also keen to highlight during the results webcast some positive financials. For the 12 months to the end of March this year, BT hit its financial targets and reported an increase in like-for-like revenues and earnings, with pro forma sales up by 1% year on year to £20.43bn and pro forma earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 3% to £8bn.

“We are actually really pleased with what we’ve announced today. For the first time in six years, revenue and EBIT are growing. And that’s a really important milestone, and we’re saying we are now on a growth trajectory,” stated Jansen.

Also growing, though, is BT’s debt, up by £850m to £18.86bn, while the operator’s capital expenditures (capex) came in higher than expected at £5.06bn, with capex levels set to stay at around that mark for the next few years.

That’s because BT still has a lot of fibre access network build to complete and is still in the process of rolling out its 5G network, and these investments – in particular Openreach’s fibre rollout coupled with ongoing investments in cloud-enabled, increasingly automated service delivery and network management platforms – will be vital for the telco’s future profitability and have to be invested in now to gain those future benefits, according to Jansen.

“We know we can deliver a fantastic future state BT… because once we’re into the world of new technology [with] fantastic next-generation networks on a digitised virtualised cloud, all the new products and services that haven’t been invented yet are going to fit perfectly onto our network in a seamless fashion. That, in a nutshell, is the strategy – a brilliant network [that] allows other people to plug in and deliver outstanding [services] for customers on a very low-cost base,” he enthused.

The fibre network infrastructure, which BT says is attracting better-than-anticipated demand from retail ISPs, is key to delivering these services and supporting the 5G network as well. BT says it is on course to reach 25 million UK premises with its FTTP infrastructure by the end of 2026, and currently Openreach (which, remember, is a wholesale operation) has fibre in place that can connect 10.3 million homes and businesses on behalf of its retail ISP customers. That investment won’t stop in 2026 but will slow down after that year, and by the end of the decade BT believes it could reach as many as 30 million premises.

With its mobile network infrastructure, BT currently reaches 68.1% of the UK population with its 5G services and aims to reach more than 98% by the end of the decade (see the chart below).