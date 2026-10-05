BT takeover deal saves broadband player TalkTalk from collapse

BT Group has acquired the retail and wholesale operations of beleaguered TalkTalk from the UK broadband service provider’s administrators in a deal that will cost BT £400m, save 900 jobs and ensure continuity of service for more than 2.4 million broadband users across Britain.

TalkTalk, one of the UK’s largest broadband service providers, had been in dire financial straits for some time and finally declared insolvency and filed for administration, putting control of the company in the hands of the team at professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal Europe LLP.

The administrators immediately sold TalkTalk’s retail ISP operation (TalkTalk Telecommunications), which provides broadband services to more than 1.4 million UK homes, and its wholesale operation PXC (Platform X Communications), which connects more than 1 million homes via wholesale agreements with specialised ISPs, on a debt-free basis to BT Group.

According to BT, the acquisition will result in a “total cash impact… comprising both consideration and other cash impacts” of about £400m during the current financial year that ends on 31 March 2027. (Those other cash impacts include “non-receipt of about £100m otherwise due” to BT’s fixed access wholesale division Openreach.)

Other potential buyers had been interested in TalkTalk’s assets in recent months: UK fibre broadband altnet Opus Broadband reportedly tabled a bid to acquire the retail ISP business, but its £100m offer was too low, while Octopus Investments ended exclusive talks over a deal to acquire PXC without submitting a bid. Private equity firm Epiris was still interested in acquiring PXC, according to media reports circulating last week.

Now, though, the future of the TalkTalk operations, which generated an unspecified loss on revenues of £1.2bn during the past 12 months, looks more secure.

Andrea Jakes, joint administrator and managing director of Alvarez & Marsal, stated: “We are pleased to have secured the future of the TalkTalk and PXC businesses, safeguarding approximately 900 jobs and ensuring continuity of service for more than 2.4 million customers. TalkTalk and PXC are important businesses within the UK’s connectivity market, with longstanding relationships across customers, suppliers and partners. The transaction gives them a sustainable financial footing under new ownership.”

Kester Mann, director of consumer and connectivity at FDM CCS Insight, noted that the deal signals the conclusion of a “painful decline for one of the UK’s most established and well-known broadband providers. With a clear value-for-money proposition, it should have been thriving amid continued concerns over the cost of living. But it failed to respond sufficiently to a fast-changing and increasingly competitive market, became burdened with debt following a buy-out in 2021, and regularly suffered with poor perception over service. Its demise should serve as a stark warning to any value-focused telecom provider.”

The deal, which will boost BT’s retail broadband customer base to about 9.7 million and its market share to more than 32%, making it the clear leader ahead of Virgin Media O2 (with some 5.5 million broadband customers for a share of about 18.7%), will be reviewed by regulators over the next few weeks.

Given that the deal will strengthen the position of the market leader, the regulatory review process will be watched closely by the UK broadband sector, especially as the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has just put the brakes on a potential broadband infrastructure M&A deal, deciding that the proposed £2bn takeover of fibre altnet Netomnia (aka Substantial) by Nexfibre – the fibre access network joint venture between Virgin Media O2’s parent companies, Liberty Global and Telefónica, and private equity firm InfraVia Capital – could result in a “substantial lessening of competition (SLC)” in the UK’s wholesale broadband market.

FDM CCS Insight’s Mann noted: “Given BT’s strong position in the broadband market, it will inevitably also evoke scrutiny from regulators keen to ensure a fair and competitive playing field. This is even more relevant coming just days after competition authorities raised serious concerns over Nexfibre’s planned acquisition of Netomnia.”

But the signs are that the deal, one way or another, will go through, as the UK government has issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN) under section 42 of the Enterprise Act 2002 that allows the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, to “consider the wider public interest once the CMA has reported on competition concerns”.

Nandy noted in this announcement that the UK government’s priority is to “guard against the risks to life and the continuity of the supply of telecommunications that may arise if TalkTalk’s connectivity is disrupted. Its networks support critical infrastructure and services that people and public bodies rely on every day – including calls to emergency services, ambulance and hospital communications and medical alarms. A sudden disruption would also impact businesses across the country that depend on reliable telecoms networks.”

Nandy has asked the CMA to report its findings to her by 19 October.

BT noted that the government’s PIIN announcement “enables a swifter regulatory review and it allows the government to take into account the public interest considerations relevant to this deal”.

UK telecom regulator Ofcom has also written a letter to BT Group’s CEO, Allison Kirkby, to remind BT of its regulatory obligations and to note that it will work with the government and CMA during the deal review process.

Virgin Media O2, though, is seething. In a statement emailed to TelecomTV, it noted: “This has all the characteristics of a stitch-up masked as a rescue deal in the public interest. Just days after the competition regulator proposed potentially blocking a logical deal between Nexfibre and Netomnia that would accelerate fibre investment and create a genuine, financially sustainable challenger to Openreach, it now appears that rules might be watered down so the incumbent can roll its tanks over competition and further tighten its grip on the market. The logic simply doesn’t add up. We don’t believe rules should be thrown out the window to allow TalkTalk to fall into BT’s lap without a proper process and we will be raising our concerns directly with government and regulators.”

BT, as would be expected, is positioning its takeover of the TalkTalk retail and wholesale operations as a rescue deal that benefits the UK: And it’s not like it doesn’t have a case – no one else seemed willing to make an acceptable takeover offer, though, of course, few other companies have the operational and financial scale to absorb TalkTalk’s operations are turn a loss-making business into a profitable one.

In its announcement about the deal, BT noted: “After a prolonged, but ultimately unsuccessful, sale process for TalkTalk’s consumer and wholesale (PXC) operations, BT recognised the risk to the country, and especially vulnerable customers and key public services, should the company collapse. BT, therefore, approached the directors of TalkTalk and offered to step in immediately, in the public interest, to protect customers and critical national infrastructure. By acquiring the business out of administration, BT will be providing much needed and immediate reassurance for TalkTalk’s employees, its 1.5 million retail customers and its 1 million wholesale customers across the UK. This includes vulnerable households, and connections that support critical national infrastructure providers across health, emergency services, defence, education, transport, banking and government.”

BT’s Kirkby hammered home that rescue message. “This is a genuinely unprecedented situation, where millions of citizens and businesses were at risk if TalkTalk had collapsed,” she noted. “BT is the digital backbone of the country, with a presence in every postcode. We have been connecting the nation for generations, stepping up in the moments that matter, and BT acquiring TalkTalk is now the only viable option to keep millions of customers connected and supported. Our immediate priority is to stabilise the business and provide a safety net for the households and businesses who rely on TalkTalk. Once the regulatory process has been concluded, TalkTalk’s customers will benefit from access to the UK’s best network, and the full range of market-leading products and services that BT offers. And, over a period of time, the transaction will create value for all our stakeholders – customers, colleagues, the country and our owners,” she added.

News of the deal lifted BT’s share price on the London Stock Exchange by 2.1% to 200.4 pence.

Kirkby has appointed one of her most trusted and capable executives, Clive Selley, to “lead the stabilisation and integration planning of the acquisition” with immediate effect. Selley’s current role as head of BT International has been handed to Martijn Blanken, who is CEO-designate of BT’s proposed international joint venture with US telco Verizon.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV