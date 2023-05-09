Backhaul vendor Aviat beefs up with NEC unit acquisition

Having failed to acquire fellow microwave backhaul vendor Ceragon last year in a bitter $235m takeover battle, Austin, Texas-based Aviat Networks has struck a deal to acquire NEC’s wireless transport unit for $70m in cash and stock, a move that will give Aviat the additional scale it has long craved and make it the largest microwave specialist vendor in the market.

With its Pasolink brand, NEC has long been a well-regarded microwave transport systems vendor and, as with other parts of its communications network infrastructure empire, the Japanese vendor has managed to attract customers and a positive reputation, but struggled to build a market-leading international position – its annual revenues are about $150m and the unit is not profitable. Aviat, meanwhile, has been keen to add additional scale to its business for some time – hence the lengthy but ultimately unsuccessful attempt to acquire rival Ceragon last year.

Now Aviat has found a willing partner – the deal has been approved by the boards of both companies and is set to complete during the third quarter of this year – and the extra portfolio breadth and financial muscle it was looking for.

According to its takeover pitch (based on recent statistics from research house Dell’Oro), both Aviat and NEC command about 4% of the overall backhaul systems market, which is dominated by suppliers of fibre-based platforms that account for about 37% of the total global market.

As the chart below shows, combining Aviat and the NEC unit would give Aviat an 8% share of the overall backhaul market with annual revenues of more than $480m, and in the microwave backhaul sector put it behind only the divisions within Huawei and Ericsson that bundle in wireless backhaul as part of radio access network (RAN) deals.

No doubt, Aviat will be pleased to point out that sealing the deal with NEC would give it a larger market share than Ceragon.