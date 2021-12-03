Are we heading for the 'Silence of the Lambdas'?

The pace and size of fibre access network investments in recent years is something to cheer, for sure – for years fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) was deemed too costly or too risky, but improved economics, changes in regulation, investment incentives and a renewed faith in the value of communications infrastructure has resulted in a dramatic surge in fibre access network investments in recent years? But might supply outstrip demand?

This is the focus of one of the sessions in this year's Great Telco Debate. The 'Fibre Gold Rush' debate will feature expert witnesses from CELESTE, CityFibre, Neos Networks, Nokia, Verizon and Zzoomm – they will debate the motion, "The supply of fibre is beginning to outstrip demand."

Personally, I think we are a long way off having a fibre glut in general but there does appear to be some over-building... so it’s possible that, here and there, the sector will experience the ‘silence of the lambdas’ (it has been more than a decade since I dug up that gag...)

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV