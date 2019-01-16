ZTE offers up its 5G transport network scheme

As we pointed out a week or so ago, (see - ZTE claims lead on 5G core network maturity) we can now expect the technology marketing spotlight to fall more on things like the 5G transport network and less on the radio bits which, if the rate at which 5G technology vendors and telcos are announcing successful trials and ‘firsts’ with 5G New Radio is to be believed, is increasingly a done deal.

Now the real fun starts

The 5G the early movers are going to deploy is non stand-alone and runs across the existing 4G RAN and core. It is basically a sped-up (slightly) and capacity multiplier for mobile broadband as we pretty-much know it.

The shiny 5G which is supposed to ‘really’ provide the ‘transformational’ capabilities promised - endless bandwidth and vanishingly small latency, network slicing and so on - will likely require a highly automated network based on NFV and SDN and that’s where the next level of competition is going to occur.

So enter ZTE. If Huawei represents (in the main) the Chinese push into radio, ZTE wants to stake a claim in the transport network, in the teeth it must be said, of growing hysterical opposition in the US to it getting anywhere and challenging US leadership.

It’s latest step has been to set out what it intends to advance to meet 5G transport requirements, which it has done with a white paper, “Meeting 5G Transport Requirements With FlexE.”

Technical details and a link to the white paper are below