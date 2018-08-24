What do our readers and viewers think about 5G?

TelecomTV’s opinion survey on 5G, sponsored by InterDigital, is published today (download it here) and it exposes some interesting dynamics around the telecom industry’s favourite (almost only) technology obsession du jour - 5G.

We had many questions for our readers and viewers about what THEY think about 5G and how they THINK it will impact their jobs, companies, and the world in general. So we weren’t trying to surface key market research facts and factoids about 5G’s progress, its market size, or the current national positions in the so-called ‘race’. We’ll leave that to the researchers and analysts.

What we’ve capturing is the ‘informal’ and ‘unguarded’ sentiments within the industry about 5G and what it means. We think this can often tell you more about what’s ‘really’ going on within a sector than will carefully collated and weighed official positions, as related by a senior company officers regurgitating their companies’ approved numbers and agreed talking points.