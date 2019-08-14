Vodafone bundles broadband and 5G for UK market

Vodafone is calling it ‘Vodafone Together’. It offers a combined ‘unlimited’ deal for both fixed home broadband and mobile data with no extra charge for 5G, which essentially means that this is the customer’s 5G deal today. So even though most users won’t have access to 5G yet (since Vodafone is just rolling it out now), when it does arrive, and if they’ve bought a new 5G (non standalone) device, it will revert to 4G in the meantime and put its user on 5G when it can.

The important thing here is the ‘unlimited’ aspect for both services and the fact that together the full cost is only £43. As Vodafone says the customer essentially gets a free mobile data service with the broadband.

This approach simplifies the vexed area of tariffs and restrictions for use, at least for those willing to shell out £43 per month. I’m sure that any analysis of Vodafone’s (and any other mobile operator’s) customer queries and complaints are overwhelmingly questions and disputes over data counting. One charge for both services almost dissolves all that area of disputation - no more obsessively switching from one service to another to avoid a cap. It must make for happier customers and even happier staff.