Vendors and telcos turn their attention to the 5G core network

No sooner have we agreed the standards for the next generation of cellular radio specifications than the industry shifts its focus to the core network. Release 15 of the 3GPP’s cellular standards completed work on the 5G NR new radio specifications and interworking with various architectures (the so-called standalone and non-standalone modes, and combinations thereof), but there remains a huge amount of work to be completed before we can say we have a complete 5G standard. ETSI’s Adrian Scrase provided TelecomTV with a technical update recently, which, as always, is well worth watching.

This week, Samsung and SK Telecom released information about their development of a 5G core network – or “next generation core (5G NC)” as Samsung refers to it. Note that there is references to 5G NC in the 3GPP specifications – it uses the terms 5GC and NGC.

With a new service-based architecture that introduces software features such as Control and User Planes Separation (CUPS), Network Slicing and VNFs deployed on containers, the two partners say this is the world’s first trial of a 5G core that implements VNFs based on 3GPP standards-compliant, service-based architecture (SBA). Their 5G core control plane includes the HTTP web standard, which has now been adopted by 3GPP, to enable a seamless connection between the core network and web-based services and that will allow third party companies to more easily create new 5G services.

SK Telecom and Samsung say they have jointly submitted more than 30 5G core contributions to the 3GPP standardization process for consideration and have completed several related PoC activities.