3GPP Release 15 frozen; first phase of 5G standards complete
Adrian Scrase, CTO, ETSI
At the 3GPP Plenary meeting in La Jolla, California, the specifications for Release 15 were approved and frozen, adding the standalone mode for 5G NR to the already approved non-standalone mode. Adrian Scrase, CTO of ETSI and also Head of the 3GPP Mobile Competence Centre, explains that this marks the completion of the first phase of the 5G standards process.
Next on the agenda is Release 16, scheduled for the end of 2019, which will add standards for the remaining use case scenarios, such as massive machine type communications. However, the 3GPP is not the only group working on 5G standards and specifications, with ETSI supporting a number of other related technology areas, all of which will play their part in 5G.
Filmed at: 5G World, London, 14 June 2018
