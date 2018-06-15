3GPP Release 15 frozen; first phase of 5G standards complete

Next on the agenda is Release 16, scheduled for the end of 2019, which will add standards for the remaining use case scenarios, such as massive machine type communications. However, the 3GPP is not the only group working on 5G standards and specifications, with ETSI supporting a number of other related technology areas, all of which will play their part in 5G.

Filmed at: 5G World, London, 14 June 2018