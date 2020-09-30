Tada! Rakuten launches ‘free’ 5G using Open RAN

So for UN-LIMIT V subscribers the existing 4G service will still be the default connection for Rakuten customers, and while the operator continues to build out its network to attain countrywide coverage, those users will often be connected to Rakuten’s domestic 4G roaming partner, KDDI.

Rakuten is aiming to offer 5G services across all of Japan’s prefectures by March 2021, by which time there will also be additional devices.

But that’s still to come: It’s clear that this is still very early days for Rakuten’s 5G rollout: The company said it would launch the service in September and it has done so (just), but there is a significant network upgrade planned for November that will see 5G maximum downlink/uplink connectivity speeds ramped from the 870/110 Mbit/s currently on offer to 2.8 Gbit/s downlink and 275 Mbit/s uplink.

Later still comes the move that should unleash the full networking and services potential of 5G – the migration to standalone 5G with a single integrated core platform: That is currently planned for the second quarter of 2021.

All of which gives Rakuten’s rivals, NTT DoCoMo, KDDI and Softbank, plenty of time to consider and execute competitive responses to what is, after all, currently a small, upstart alternative service provider: It is, however, a challenger that is already subverting the Japanese mobile cost model and one that brings the heft of the Rakuten empire with it, replete with complementary digital services and many potential bundled offers. Rakuten Mobile is constantly developing new offerings and today unveiled, as part of the 5G launch, the desktop version of its multimedia communications app, giving users the same communications service experience from their laptop as they get on their smartphone.

And Rakuten’s launch comes just as Japan’s mobile sector is undergoing something of an overhaul, with new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expected to take action on mobile service tariffs, which he regards as far too high, and NTT making a move to take full control of its mobile unit DoCoMo and delisting it from the Tokyo stock exchange in a $38 billion buyout. (See That was quick: two weeks in and Japan’s new tariff-cutting PM is causing panic.)