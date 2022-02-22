Singtel aims to be a Paragon of enterprise 5G virtue

With just about every telco and service provider on the planet now consumed with 5G, and the need to realise some sort of returns on the big investments they have made in spectrum and technologies to enable its rollout, the problems and opportunities inherent in building strong and permanent new business with their lucrative enterprise customer is uppermost in their minds and plans. After all, and despite all the hype about how much domestic subscribers will just love 5G services and be more than happy to pay a sizeable premium to enjoy them, the reality is that long-term repeat revenues will come from a massive uptake of 5G by the global enterprise market.

That's why Singapore Telecommunications Limited (or Singtel, as it is usually known) has introduced its strategy for growing its enterprise business, not only at home in the island state but the world over, where it has a presence or partners. Not one to sell itself short, Singtel has named its new home-grown, in-house developed platform “Paragon”. The dictionary definition of the word is “that which is a model of excellence or perfection” so the telco could be making a rod for its own back if Paragon turns out to be less than a perfect solution to the 5G enterprise conundrum. Being a Yorkshireman and knowing the platforms at Hull’s Paragon railway station since my childhood, I can attest from personal experience that they aren’t quite the model of excellent perfection the name suggests, but perhaps Singtel’s platform will be.

So, according to this morning’s press release, Paragon is “a revolutionary platform that enables enterprises to tap into Singtel’s 5G network to activate network slices on demand, deploy mission critical applications on Singtel MEC (multi-access edge compute) as well as access a robust eco-system of partner applications, offering them unparalleled control and choices.”

What’s more it is also “the industry’s first all-in-one orchestration platform for 5G edge computing and cloud services,” which, Singtel says, will significantly help minimise the complexity and time needed to adopt 5G MEC and low latency applications and services, thus reducing the barriers to entry for enterprises, enabling faster deployment of use cases whilst simultaneously markedly lowering operational and other costs. It also permits enterprises securely to deploy applications in a hybrid way across the edge at Singtel MEC and a public cloud of an enterprise customer’s own choice.

Singtel makes the valid point that without an all-in-one solution to hand, enterprises have to work with multiple network connectivity tools and the cloud as well as the application lifecycle at the edge. It’s a difficult and complex task and Paragon allows enterprises to interact with a 5G network and deploy their edge computing applications and services on Singtel’s infrastructure independently, securely and, it is claimed, within minutes, thus once more improving time-to-market while reducing costs. Enterprises can also speed and refine their 5G use cases thanks to the in-built to gain access a wide range of solutions from Singtel’s many partners.