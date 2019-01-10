The kids are alright...thanks to Samsung and KDDI's 5G kit

5G promises to bring exciting new classroom experiences to Japanese elementary students, after Samsung and KDDI carried out a live demonstration of the technology at one such school.

Working with the Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International (ITR), the companies set up a network running at 28 GHz in the gym at Maehara Elementary School in Tokyo. This allowed students equipped with tablets to download and upload 4K videos with relative ease, giving pupils and teachers a taste of how 5G might one day support new ways of teaching.

Downloading and sharing videos is likely to be just the start of a 5G-fuelled revolution in education though.

As many have pointed out before, augmented and virtual reality (A/VR), coupled with ultrafast connectivity, has the potential to unlock new methods of teaching and rich new experiences for students. That's not to say that every pupil in every school will soon don a VR headset every morning when the school bell rings. But just as with the advent of PCs, A/VR will make its way into schools gradually, becoming more common as the cost of the technology comes down.

On this side of the world, higher education lobby group Jisc recently launched its Education 4.0 initiative, which aims to prepare students for Industry 4.0 by pushing for policies that encourage learning institutions to equip them with the necessary skills and technology.

Jisc sees AI, mixed reality, and machine learning as among the most important innovations that will drive the more significant changes in education.

Demonstrations like the one carried out this week in Japan by Samsung and KDDI are an important first step in this direction, and highlights how operators have an opportunity to become trusted technology partners for teachers of all age groups.

