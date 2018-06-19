Pole position: SK Telecom and Orange turn to Poland for 5G tests

Poland is quietly becoming the European centre of excellence for 5G. In two separate announcements this morning, telcos Orange and SK Telecom have revealed progress in 5G and cloud-related tests with Nokia in Poland.

South Korean telco SK Telecom says it has successfully demonstrated data transmission using 5G NR SA (standalone mode) with Nokia, just days after the 3GPP Release 15 standard was frozen. The two partners carried out end-to-end data transmission and ultra-low latency data processing using solely 3GPP-approved 5G SA equipment at the Nokia Lab in Wroclaw, Poland.

At the trial site, the two companies verified the feasibility of various 5G SA-based application services such as VR, UHD video, autonomous driving and Smart Factory, which SK Telecom says moves it one step closer to the early commercialization of 5G. Last December, it carried out the world’s first data transmission using 5G NSA (non-standalone mode).

SK Telecom says it will use 5G NSA standard mobile phones and equipment during the early stage of 5G commercialization, utilising the LTE core whilst 5G’s network coverage is limited, and will then gradually expand the use of 5G SA.

“By successfully verifying technologies aligned with the global 5G standard, we have gained a powerful driving force to lead our way into the global 5G commercialisation,” said Park Jin-hyo, EVP of ICT R&D Center at SK Telecom. “SK Telecom will speed up our comprehensive efforts towards 5G commercialisation, such as the release of 5G mobile phones and network deployment.”