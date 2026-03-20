Pakistan’s MNOs move quickly on 5G

Only days after snagging some spectrum in Pakistan’s first 5G auction, two of Pakistan’s mobile operators have launched 5G services.

Jazz, the country’s largest mobile operator with about 74 million subscribers and which is now badging itself as JazzWorld to reflect its growing range of digital as well as connectivity services, received its next-generation mobile services (NGMS) licence from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on 19 March. As the operator, which is part of the Veon Group, had already upgraded its network to support next-gen mobile services, it then immediately launched 5G services across about 180 sites, spanning Islamabad, all provincial capitals, and key metropolitan hubs, including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Faisalabad.

Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim, who discussed the company’s plans and strategy during a TelecomTV interview conducted during MWC26, stated: “Today marks the beginning of Pakistan’s 5G era – unlocking a new wave of innovation, opportunity and growth. As we lead this transition, our focus remains clear: Delivering faster, more reliable connectivity while ensuring that no Pakistani is left behind. At Jazz, our purpose is to enable a better life for all – and this is a significant step forward in that journey.”

Similarly, China Mobile-owned Zong, the country’s third-largest mobile provider with about 54 million subscribers, launched its 5G service in more than 16 cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta, it noted in this announcement placed with the Dawn web portal.

The other operator that secured 5G spectrum in the auction, Ufone, the country’s second largest with more than 72 million subscribers (following its recent merger with Telenor Pakistan), is yet to announce the launch of any related services.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV