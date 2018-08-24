New Australian Prime Minister bans Huawei and ZTE from 5G contracts

Australia has a new prime minister – the fifth in as many years, such is the risk of trying to control a wafer-thin majority in a coalition government when your own party is in the midst of a civil war. New PM Scott Morrison, who is perhaps most well-known to Australians for his hard-line stance on asylum seekers, stated today that one of his major priorities would be Australia’s “economic and national security”. No surprise, therefore, that on Thursday – hours before the latest political coup in the Liberal Party – Morrison (in his then capacity as Acting Minister for Home Affairs) issued a media release that provided “5G security guidance to Australian carriers” and that effectively banned Chinese vendors ZTE and Huawei from participating in the country’s 5G network build-out.

The government missive, co-authored with Mitch Fifield, Minister for Communications and the Arts (who resigned just 48 minutes later…), skilfully omitted any mention of ZTE and Huawei or indeed of China. It warned against vendors “who are likely to be subject to extrajudicial directions from a foreign government” and reminded telcos that it was enacting legislation to ensure they adequately protect their 5G networks (you can read the full government media release here). Morrison said the Government has been working closely with telcos to ensure that they are ready to comply when the legislation commences on 18 September 2018.

“The Government has now provided carriers with clear guidance about how their new legal obligations apply to 5G networks,” said Morrison. “The Government’s first priority will always be the safety and security of Australians.”

Confirmation of the ban came from Huawei via Twitter, which said that it and ZTE “have been banned from providing 5G technology to Australia”. The whole tweet is below: