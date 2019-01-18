Huawei validates 5G NR over 2.6GHz

Undaunted by the ongoing alleged spying allegations, Huawei continues to advance 5G technology and is not shy about telling the world about it. The latest in a seemingly never-ending stream of accomplishments from the China-based vendor covers the use of the 2.6GHz spectrum, which is a popular LTE band that could have interesting potential with 5G. Certainly not one of the main bands under consideration, but its importance may increase as CSPs re-evaluate their spectrum holdings and regulators adopt a more flexible licensing approach.

Huawei says it has completed 5G NR tests at 2.6GHz spectrum in the 5G trial organised by China’s national IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group. It has previously tested more mainstream NR frequency bands, including 3.5GHz and 4.9GHz, as part of China’s 5G Technology R&D Trial, including lab and field testing in NSA and SA modes. Incidentally, Ericsson and Qualcomm announced 5G NR progress on the 2.6GHz band just a few days ago, keen to support this relatively abundant spectrum resource.

This latest 2.6GHz test was conducted at the Huairou 5G test site and CAICT’s Mobile Communication Trial Simulation Network Lab using Huawei's 5G Massive MIMO 64T64R gNB. The vendor reports that for 2T4R 5G terminals, the single-user downlink peak throughput exceeded 1.8Gbit/s, validating any CSP’s decision to deploy 5G NR on this spectrum.

This also circles back to the usage of Massive MIMO. Thanks to some incredible advances in this radio technology recently, coupled with promising trial results, it is getting a lot more interest from CSPs and their vendor partners. Is there any reason why Massive MIMO could not become an integral part of practically all 5G base stations in the near future? Don’t take our word for it, the same question was posed recently by Emil Björnson, Associate Professor at Linköping University and one of the leading experts on the technology.

“The C-Band [3.7 to 4.2GHz] industry chain is gradually becoming mature under the joint efforts of all of us,” said Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei's 5G product line. “Similarly, the industry chain of 2.6GHz needs to be promoted together.”

