Huawei and Trump have UK's Johnson in a vice

As things stand, the UK has blocked operators from using Huawei equipment in 5G core networks. A review of any associated national security risks has already been carried out, but a final decision was delayed in July due to the uncertainty wrought by US sanctions on Huawei, which at the time cast doubt over the future availability and reliability of the vendor's products.

Since then, the US seems to have softened its stance slightly on Huawei. And with a new Prime Minister in Downing Street, Ren clearly fancies his chances of winning more business in the UK.

And why wouldn't he?

After all, in 2018, Huawei contributed directly and indirectly £1.7 billion to UK GDP, and supported more than 26,000 jobs. Between 2018 and 2022, it has committed to invest £3 billion in the UK economy. You don't make that size of pledge without expecting anything in return, do you?

In addition, operators are already using Huawei products in their 5G access networks. Earlier this year, Vodafone and Three warned that an outright Huawei ban would slow the deployment of 5G in the UK.

On top of all that, the UK seems to be in the process of committing the economic equivalent of self-immolation, and may soon have to go begging someone, anyone for a fire extinguisher.

Why else would Ren, in the same Sky interview, describe new Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a "very capable person" and "very decisive", when all the evidence points to the contrary? It's not because Ren actually believes it. It's because Ren believes he holds all the cards.

Indeed, later on in the interview, he also suggested that Huawei can get on perfectly well without the UK.

"We don't particularly care which countries buy Huawei 5G because the issue is we just cannot keep up with such large demand," he claimed.