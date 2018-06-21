How to turn national challenges into 5G opportunities

You think you have deployment challenges? Spare a thought for Telenor. Norway has a rugged coastline punctuated by a mountainous terrain, a scattered population and highly challenging weather conditions. But, as Berit Svendsen, EVP of Telenor Group and & CEO of Telenor Norway tells Guy Daniels, that also presents extra opportunities. Norwegians absolutely need excellent telecommunications whether they’re running a fish farm, climbing a mountain or holidaying in a cabin on the coast. She outlines her 5G strategy and reveals that autonomous snow ploughs, thanks to 5G, are probably also on the horizon.

Filmed at 5G World 2018, London, UK