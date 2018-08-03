FCC sets out its plan for 5G spectrum auctions in the US

The US regulator, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has revealed its plans for the auction of mmWave spectrum licences for 5G services, covering a range of bands from 24GHz up to 47GHz as part of it “Spectrum Frontiers” initiative. The first auction will commence on November 14 and will be offering up 2 x 425MHz of 28GHz spectrum on a county-by-county basis. This will be followed by an auction of 24GHz spectrum in 7 x 100MHz blocks.

Obviously this being the FCC, the auction’s aren’t simple, because we all like to gamify things now, right? Whilst the first auction will employ the standard simultaneous multiple round auction format, the second one will use what the FCC describes as a “clock auction format” that somehow combines generic block bidding with frequency-specific license assignments. Spectrum wonks should head over to the FCC at once for a copy of the rules. Bidding credit caps for these auctions will be applied – $25 million for small businesses and $10 million for rural service providers.

The highly-reliable GSA has just updated its database of 5G spectrum usage and plans, which you can access here. It shows that the 28 GHz band (more specifically 27.5 – 28.35GHz) is being considered for use by five countries (the others being Canada, Chile, Hong Kong and India). The US is out on its own with the 24GHz band (actually 24.25 – 24.45GHz plus 24.75 – 25.25GHz), being the sole country focused on this spectrum. However, the slightly broader 26GHz band (whose definition in this case is actually 24.25 – 27.5GHz) is the most popular mmWave band under consideration with 15 countries actively investigating its use.

Yes, it is very confusing, as countries are not all currently working with the exact same spectrum ranges. So much for spectrum harmonisation.