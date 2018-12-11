ETSI calls for greater focus on mmW backhaul to support 5G deployments

ETSI’s industry specification groups continue to publish technical reports and guidelines, the importance of which is often overlooked in the excitement surrounding open source software and open hardware. The latest release comes from the mWT ISG – the mmWave transmission group – which has addressed the upcoming and important 5G backhaul/X-Haul scenarios. It looks at how the evolution of current microwave and mmWave technologies will support upcoming 5G access requirements. The ultra-dense radio access networks described by 5G will be built to increase end customers’ Quality of Experience by setting the 5G area traffic capacity target at 10Mbit/s per m2. Hence a new small-cell backhaul network is expected to grow massively over the next few years.

X-Haul is a fairly recent term used to describe the evolved transport interface resulting from different RAN split options. It is expected that next-generation backhaul applications will be more relevant within a mid/long-term time horizon, from around 2020 and beyond. Topics related to regulation and licensing are discussed in the document. It calls for more backhaul spectrum and bandwidth, band and carrier aggregation, plus features such as advanced interference cancellation techniques, higher directivity and smart antennas solutions, as well as SDN automation. It believes there is a necessity for more backhaul spectrum, including new frequency bands such as W-band, D-band, other mmW/microwave bands, plus wider channels for microwave bands.

The report also highlights the importance of appropriate regulation and licensing to ease 5G wireless backhaul and X-Haul deployments. It advises that authorities apply regulatory policies and costs in-line with the use cases' requirements. The evolution of wireless technologies is leading to higher spectral efficiency and higher frequency re-use, so respective licensing needs to facilitate and motivate this usage.

ETSI believes it is of “paramount importance” to prepare the way for new backhaul or X-Haul architectures for 5G. To this end, various technology, regulation and standardisation efforts are in currently in progress. You can read more by downloading the freely available report.