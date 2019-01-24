Airtel 4G rollout rumbles on with 900-MHz launch in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Bharti Airtel's 4G rollout rumbles on with the launch this week of its 900-MHz network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It is the latest in a steady stream of announcements from the Indian operator detailing its ongoing deployment, as it looks to differentiate on network quality and reach from its fierce rivals Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio.

Last week Airtel claimed to become the first operator in the country to offer 4G services on the islands of Andaman and Nicobar. And in November it hailed the launch of 4G services in Patnagarh, Odisha, bringing the total number of locations it covers in that state to 100 towns and more than 20,000 villages.

However, its efforts on the network front seem to be doing little to halt the seemingly inexorable rise of Reliance Jio.

According to the most recent stats from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio added more than 8 million subscribers in November, giving it a total of 271.6 million. Airtel added a little over 100,000 customers, leaving it with 341.8 million, while Vodafone Idea lost more than 6.5 million, ending the month with 421.1 million in total.

To make matters worse, analysts quoted in a recent Economic Times report believe that Jio overtook Airtel in mobile revenue terms during the final quarter of 2018.

2019 could be the year that the likes of Airtel and Vodafone Idea come up with some answers to the threat posed by Jio, but right now that seems unlikely.

