TelecomTV's Ultimate Guide to the Telecom Infra Project

What is TIP, and why is it generating so much interest and excitement from the telecoms community? If you are not already aware of the work and scope of TIP, then TelecomTV is here to help – we expect big things from TIP this year, as it continues to shake up the relationships between telcos, vendors, web-scale companies and start-ups, and accelerate the pace of telecoms innovation.

The Telecom Infra Project was only established in February 2016 and now has more than 500 member companies. It’s an engineering-focused initiative driven by operators, suppliers, developers, integrators and start-ups. Work is allocated into three areas: access, backhaul and core & management, encompassing 11 Project Groups. We highlight the work of all the groups, as well the global network of community labs and ecosystem centres.

Featuring:

Caroline Chan, VP & GM 5G Infrastructure Division, Network Platform Group, Intel

Miriam Tuerk, CEO, Clear Blue Technologies

Mansoor Hanif, Director of Converged Networks & Innovation, BT

Hans-Juergen Schmidtke, Director of Engineering, Facebook and co-chair, Open Optical Packet Transport project group, TIP

Josh Leslie, CEO, Cumulus Networks

Salil Sawhney, Manager of Connectivity Technologies and Ecosystems, Facebook

Axel Clauberg, Chairman, TIP, and VP Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom

Steve Dadoly, Manager of Connectivity Ecosystems Programs, Facebook

Andreas Gladisch, VP Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom

Manish Vyas, President Communications Business and Chief Executive, Network Services, Tech Mahindra

Filmed at: TIP Summit, Santa Clara, USA, November 2017