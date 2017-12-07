Improving off-grid power to support network rollout

Clear Blue Technologies is contributing to the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenCellular project group, which is all about creating very small, low cost, open source design and architecture, so that anyone with just a few thousand dollars can deploy in a small village location. Power infrastructure today is mostly wired via the grid, but it's moving to off-grid, non-connected green power. However, the perception is that off-grid is unreliable. To make it reliable,to need remote management, operation and control.

Clear Blue Technologies has built the first smart off-grid power management capability that enables low-cost off-grid power for mission critical apps. You can't sent technicians on site visits when you have highly-scaled cell site deployments; it has to be remote. The company says it can also deliver power at a lower cost than the grid can often provide in remote areas.

Clear Blue is delivering a protocol interface based on its Smart Controller Management API to the open source community, to allow anyone to build their own cloud-managed power service. It is also offering a commercial version of OpenCellular Power to the market – based on the same open source technologies.

Filmed at: TIP Summit, November 2017, Santa Clara