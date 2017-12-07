Cumulus Networks brings its open source software stack to Voyager

Telcos have witnessed many years of legacy, closed systems that have stunted development and made it costly to interconnect data centres and networks. The industry is now seeing the commoditisation of hardware and software and the use of open transparent technologies to drive down costs and provide access to more people.

Silicon Valley start-up Cumulus Networks has been building a linux-based software stack for switching and routing for the last seven years, using open source and commoditisation for a better and more flexible approach. It has partnered with Facebook as the primary software platform for the Voyager white box, within the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Open Optical Packet Transport project group. Its software platform will be ported onto Voyager and be available in early 2018.

Filmed at: TIP Summit, November 2017, Santa Clara