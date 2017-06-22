SD-WANs and why telcos would be mad not to offer them

So the telco problem of cannibalisation is slowly going to happen over time anyway as customers move to SD-WANs and telcos lose the lot. Best to get out in front and offer SD-WAN service to hold on to the MPLS services, especially as customers are very reluctant to make the jump.

“The big thing that worries people is disruption,” says Aitchison, who points out that customers doing a complete migration from one carrier to another have been known to run the new stuff in parallel to the old (at great cost) so as not to risk downtime or disruption.

“Today everyone just assumes that they’re paying through the nose for MPLS plus the equipment that you have to have [to run it]. But they will keep on doing it rather than jump straight over to new technology.”

That, in a nutshell, is the telco advantage. Users want to keep MPLS, but they wouldn’t mind using the much cheaper IP broadband on a careful basis, not just to save money, but to provide resiliency and back-up.

“The biggest trend now, from the CenturyLinks of the world, is that they want SD-WAN as a service,” he says, which Tolari doesn’t yet provide but soon will.

“The other way would be the soft integration where the telco just bundles Tolari with its MPLS renewals as a premium QoS add-on.”

“Most people are looking for resilience", says Atchison, “they’re looking to take the chance of disruption out of the equation and one of the drivers for that is stopping human beings from getting involved at the edge of the network.”

Given the natural concerns over disruption and downtime, corporate customers can be expected to be attracted to the idea of SD-WAN, not as a replacement, but as an extension to the tried and trusted MPLS services they already have.