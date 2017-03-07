SD-WANS: not the silver bullets they're cracked up to be?

The current enthusiasm for SD-WANs, he says, is driven by the fact that they know they can’t do MPLS ‘pure’ anymore. The economics are just against it.

“They can’t keep on telling customers that as the bandwidth increases, they should increase their MPLS networks to compensate,” he says.

Such an approach is bound to fail because “they know that the basic technology is too rigid. They can’t ever make MPLS as cheap as internet, so they’re thinking, ‘OK, what we’ll do is find a way to prioritise so the critical information goes through MPLS and we’ll take all the growth to the internet side'.”

The SD-WAN solution enables the customer to keep the existing MPLS to meet the needs of priority applications while sating demand for extra bandwidth via new Internet capacity.

“If you want to increase capacity you need to find a way to do it and still be smart about what traffic goes through this line and what traffic goes through that line,” he says.

“So you can have a much more stringent SLA for MPLS than for the Internet and then you can just take some of the backhaul and extra traffic and get it to the cloud and it’s OK.”

But what if it turns out that the Internet-based service is just as good from an uptime, security and latency point of view. Won’t the customer then just move over to cloud-managed Internet VPNs for all services?

“That’s the risk. Once you put in a machine that directs some traffic across MPLS and some across the internet, then someone is going to turn the dial all the way round to the internet… and then it might shut down your business.”

However, that’s not a scenario that Gur thinks is going to happen any time soon.