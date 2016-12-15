The global economic value of the Industrial Internet
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wh1pFWtUjG4?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Derek O’Halloran, Head, Future of Digital Economy & Society, World Economic Forum
A recent survey from the World Economic Forum (WEF) found that 77 per cent of executives thought that the Industrial Internet and IoT would prove to be disruptive to their businesses. And whilst 78 per cent thought this disruption would happen within the next five years, 88 per cent said their organisations were not prepared for the changes to come. So what value will the Industrial Internet bring to the global economy, which sectors will be the first to benefit, and what is the benefit of creating the new IoT ecosystems?
Filmed at: IoT Solutions World Congress, Barcelona, Spain
