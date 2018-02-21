Qualcomm looks to strengthen IoT interoperability with broader wireless support

Highly integrated development kits based on Qualcomm SoCs

Featuring multiple radios and hardware-based security

Allow manufacturers to develop IoT devices that can work across ecosystems

Oh, and several other IoT and WiFi announcements as well…

Qualcomm has announced a plethora of new products and solutions, ahead of both MWC and the Embedded World event in Germany next week. Of particular note are new IoT development kits based on the QCA4020 and QCA4024 system-on-chips (SoCs). They are designed for developers working across a wide range of IoT applications, from smart city solutions to smart home control and automation. What these applications have in common is there need to work in concert with a wide variety of other devices and cloud ecosystems.

The new kits from Qualcomm provide interoperability among diverse IoT devices, wireless standards, protocols and communication frameworks, and have been optimised to ease connectivity to various cloud and application services.

“By including the rich capabilities of the QCA4020 and QCA4024 in these development kits, we are helping streamline innovation for developers and manufacturers looking to build devices for smart homes, appliances, smart cities, home entertainment, toys, and many other exciting areas of IoT,” said Joseph Bousaba, VP product management, Qualcomm Atheros. “These kits provide connectivity, interoperability and hardware security, allowing the creation of IoT devices that customers can quickly productize and integrate easily across multiple ecosystems.”

The QCA4020 is a tri-mode solution with what Qualcomm calls “advanced smart coexistence”, integrating several wireless communication technologies into a single SoC, an approach designed to address fragmentation in the sector. It combines the latest specifications of WiFi, Bluetooth LE 5 and 802.15.4 technologies, including ZigBee and Thread. The QCA4024 retains the Bluetooth and 802.15.4 support, but drops WiFi.

The integration of these multiple radios is designed to allow the development of products capable of understanding and translating information in environments using disparate wireless technologies – such as a smart home where light bulbs and switches use ZigBee, speakers communicate via Bluetooth, and TVs and thermostats communicate via WiFi.

Both kits feature dual core processing, integrated sensor hub, and a high degree of software flexibility to support multiple protocols, connectivity frameworks and cloud services. They come with pre-integrated support for Apple HomeKit and the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) specifications, as well as support for Amazon’s AWS IoT services and Microsoft’s Azure IoT Devices SDKs . Security capabilities include secure boot from hardware root of trust, trusted execution environment, hardware crypto engines, storage security, debug security with lifecycle control, key provisioning and wireless protocol security.