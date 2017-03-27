Nokia reveals major IoT device security vulnerabilities but solutions prove elusive

Mirai botnet attacks exploited the use of the telnet protocol in IoT devices

The 48-year-old protocol has gained a new lease of life with IoT

Too many IoT devices still use telnet for remote management

The only protection appears to be monitoring for abnormal login attempts

Nokia’s latest bi-annual “Threat Intelligence Report” was released this morning from its Threat Intelligence Lab with the accompanying media briefing that says it reveals a new “all-time high in mobile device malware infections, a sharp increase in compromised smartphones and major IoT device security vulnerabilities”. It’s the last category that TelecomTV is most interested in, yet its actual coverage in the report is disappointingly fleeting.

The report focuses its sole IoT attention on the Mirai botnet attacks. It provides a historical summation of what happened in 2016 and how the Mirai botnet led to several major distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. It covers how Mirai “recruited” an army of IoT bots by simply guessing device passwords (as has been reported elsewhere at length, many low-cost smart home devices come with ridiculously simple factory-set logins and passwords, which are never changed by the user).

The report also confirmed that there were three initial DDoS attacks, followed by the November’s attack on almost one million of Deutsche Telekom’s residential routers that used a modified version of Mirai with the TR-069 application layer protocol for remote management of end-user devices – no routers were actually infected by Mirai, rather they crashed during the attempts.

The report did, however, partially explain how Mirai and IoT are linked. Leaving aside the second function of Mirai, which is to launch DDoS attacks, the relevant part to IoT is the first function – finding victims and spreading its code. Mirai scans the Internet for devices that have an open telnet service running (telnet originates in the late 1960s and is a TCP/IP protocol that allows a user on one computer to remotely log into another computer that is part of the same network, hence TErminaL NETwork). Thankfully, telnet is long past its prime, and the vast majority of modern servers and network equipment no longer support the protocol. However, this is not true of IoT devices.

Many IoT devices today use telnet for remote management – given how these devices are often widely dispersed and physical management is nigh on impossible. Hence, they are vulnerable to Mirai’s brute force attempts to guess their default passwords and easily take them over. In fact it proved so easy that Mirai criminals (we really should stop romanticising them by calling them hackers) were able to quickly build large botnets.

Nokia’s NetGuard Endpoint Security solution detected these telnet login attempts prior to the DDoS attacks (the one IoT-related graph in the whole report).