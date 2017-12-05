Fullscreen User Comments
Why Konica Minolta is targeting SMBs with its new IoT platform

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
IoT Build EMEA Conference 2017-12-05T09:32:00 Join the discussion 
Christian Mastrodonato, Chief Technologist, Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta produces more than just cameras and digital office devices, it also serves huge markets in manufacturing and healthcare. IoT is a huge opportunity for the company, as it focuses on the digital workplace for SMBs. The company believes that the SMB market is underserved with IoT, with most of the focus on either the consumer and the smart home, or on large enterprises. It is providing a standardised platform to allow SMBs to innovate with solutions for their own specific requirements, also consolidating data from huge numbers of devices to create actionable intelligence.

Filmed at: IoT Build 2017, London UK

