Smart Country: why agri-IoT is one to watch

Agri-IoT driven by growing data requirement

Monitoring and improving health and safety is the main priority in the deployment of IoT

Environmental monitoring came in as the second most important reason

There are a raft of factors lining up to make global agriculture a huge beneficiary of IoT. By using sensors to mass monitor the land and the environment - temperature, moisture, chemical composition and much more - as well as monitoring the animals on it, farmers and growers are using both historical and real-time data to better manage their agricultural or horticultural processes. As a result huge gains can and are being made for global food production - quality as well as quantity.

Inmarsat has given Agri-IoT a prominent section in its “The Future of IoT in Enterprise 2017” report, the fruit of an in-depth research programme undertaken for it by Vanson Bourne, a technology market research company.

Respondents were asked about their use of, attitude to, and predictions for IoT within their organisations. Those in the agricultural sector were bullish about the prospects for IoT as well they might be. It seems to address several of the current challenges faced by global food producers.