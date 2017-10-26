Complications and roadblocks: the nbn experience

“Nature strips,” says Tony. These are the strips of land - complete with grass and trees - between the footpath and the road. “Homeowners are convinced it’s their land so they get a nasty shock when an ugly cabinet appears on it. Then they find out it’s actually council land and they get twice as angry. Then, when it needs to be remediated after muddy boots etc have been all over it, they expect it to be turfed. But the installers don’t go around with a mountain of turf on their trucks - they reseed. So that’s a big problem.”

But the most difficult areas are not classic suburban streets but in semi-rural areas and on the city fringes where the houses are spread out, from the road and from each other.

“Big difference between the nbn and any other network in the world is that with nbn it’s mandatory to connect. Back in ‘P days’ (when nbn was laying fibre to all ‘P’remises) those living in semi rural areas on say 1.5 to 2 acre blocks tended not to site their houses by the road - they could be several hundred feet or more back from the road and that meant huge expense to dig your way up their drive. But you had to do it, whatever the cost.”

Likewise in towns and cities. “Getting permission to do things is really complex and councils were rightly protective of their high value heritage areas - any damage had to be fixed up.” Again, very expensive.

“Every premises had to get a fibre connection, even the retirement homes. On one such home in Western Australia we had about 500 premises and it was going to cost $1 million to connect it. That’s just silly.” Each resident had a little room and each little room got a fibre ONT. The majority probably didn’t want broadband anyway.

What about wireless broadband to the home - is that a solution?

“No, we don’t have the spectrum and even if we did, it’s problematic. Taking people off a fixed line connection and putting them onto a wireless one, even one that performed just as well as their old fixed one, would be perceived as a mickey-mouse step down.”

But fibre is sometimes the least expensive option too!

“Where there is no mains power to power the micro-node you had to go back to PON and fibre. With one example we had to drag fibre up a 678 meters’ long drive at a cost of A$45,000.

“Then again, getting power to the node can be extremely expensive in semi-rural areas too, sometimes up to $200, 000,” he says.